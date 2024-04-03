McDonald’s Denies Existence of Satanic Happy Meal

McDonald’s told VERIFY images appearing to show a Baphomet satanic Happy Meal are fake. The images were made with artificial intelligence. McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed that this is not a McDonald’s product.

