McCray throws for 4 touchdowns in Monmouth's 49-7 win over Lehigh

Marquez McCray threw for four touchdowns and Monmouth rolled past Lehigh 49-7. McCray was 22-of-28 passing for 333 yards for the Hawks. McCray was 22-of-28 passing for 333 yards for the Hawks (2-3). Two of his touchdown passes went to Dymere Miller, who had eight catches for 128 yards.

Jaden Shirden rushed for 119 yards on 12 carries and Sone Ntoh scored twice while running for 110 yards on eight carries, most of those yards coming on a 92-yard score.

Monmouth piled up 619 yards of offense to 281 for Lehigh, which had three turnovers. Brayten Silbor was 18-of-30 passing for 163 yards with an interception for the Mountain Hawks (1-4). He added a rushing touchdown.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter on 1-yard scores by Ntoh and Silbor. McCray threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Miller to take the lead for good. Dre Tucker a 34-yard score from McCray for a 28-7 halftime lead.

