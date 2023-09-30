McCormick lands major endorsement that could prevent another chaotic Senate primary in Pennsylvania

Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick lands the unanimous endorsement of the Pennsylvania GOP in the battleground state's crucial 2024 election As they aim to flip a Democratic-held Senate seat in a crucial battleground state in 2024, theis working to prevent a repeat of last year's crowded and combustible primary.

Pennsylvania Republican committee members unanimously endorsed Dave McCormick Saturday as their party's nominee in next year's showdown against longtime Democratic Sen. Bob Casey. The race could ultimately decide whether the GOP wins back the"I am deeply humbled to receive the unanimous endorsement of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania. United as one, Republicans across Pennsylvania will win. We will defeat Bob Casey and bring strong leadership to Washington on behalf of the commonwealth," McCormick said as he accepted the state party's endorsement as it met in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate, Gulf War combat veteran and Treasury Department official in former President George W. Bush’s administration, earlier this month launched his second straight campaign for the Senate.

