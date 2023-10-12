McCormick fights Maryland weed brand over Old Bay-inspired stickers

Crabcakes & Cannabis stopped selling a parody sticker that mimicked the branding of McCormick’s Old Bay spice after the spice aisle giant sent a cease-and-desist letter to the small company.

But one particular sticker — a riff on an Old Bay spice container — has landed the shop in hot water. The homage was meant as a lighthearted joke for Maryland lovers, Crabcakes & Cannabis founder Jennifer Culpepper told The Washington Post in an interview. “They’re a spice company, and we’re talking about a different kind of herb,” she said.But spice aisle giant McCormick & Co. took issue with the tongue-in-cheek sticker.

In an emailed statement, the seasoning company said it is committed to protecting the identity of its renowned brands, including Old Bay, adding that it sent several requests to Crabcakes & Cannabis to stop selling the offending sticker. headtopics.com

The claim comes several months after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Jack Daniels in a dispute involving amade to look like a bottle of whiskey.

— “Crabcakes and cannabis: That’s what Maryland does!” From there, Culpepper and her team continued playing with Maryland staples and icons, including the state’s flag and its culinary specialties.Culpepper said she understands that McCormick has a right to defend its brand. headtopics.com

