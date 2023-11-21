McCord Shines in Ohio State's Win Over Minnesota

Yet he still managed to complete 66.7% of his passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. And, most importantly, he didn't turn the ball over.in the Buckeyes' final home game of the season. He began the game by completing six of his first seven passes for 86 yards. McCord then completed only four of his next 11 attempts. But, much like he has throughout much of the season, the junior played his best ball in the second half.
McCord completed nine of his final 11 passes – including seven straight completions before he was replaced by freshman Lincoln Kienholz early in the fourth quarter – for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Against Minnesota's two-high safety and soft coverage defense, much like opposing defenses have played in recent weeks, Ohio State's offense adjusted, leading to more short throws by McCord in a second half dominated by the Buckeyes. Ohio State outscored the Golden Gophers, 24-3, in the game's final 30 minutes. To dive into how McCord performed in Ohio State's dominant win over Minnesota, we charted all 30 of his passing attempts in the gam
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »
Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »
Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »
Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »
Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »
Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »