McCord, Harrison and No. 4 Ohio State roar back in the second half to bury Maryland 37-17

The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) didn’t lead until Jaden Fielding kicked a field goal to put them up 20-17 late in the third quarter. After a Maryland punt, McCord tossed a 44-yard TD pass to tight end Cade Stover. The Terps gave up the ball on downs on their next possession, and four plays later McCord found Harrison for a 17-yard touchdown to push the Ohio State lead to 34-17.

A late 41-yard field goal capped the scoring in a Buckeyes win that certainly didn't look certain through three quarters. Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa was 21 for 41 for 196 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.

Chip Trayanum was the main running back for the Buckeyes with TreVeyon Henderson sidelined for undisclosed reasons. Trayanum was mostly bottled up by the Terps, carrying 20 times for 61 yards, including a 4-yard TD in the third quarter.

The Buckeyes were slow to get going and fell behind 10-0. Proctor's interception return and Jaden Fielding's 24-yard field goal created a 10-all tie at half. The Terps took the lead again early in the second half when Tagovailoa picked his way through traffic from 9 yards out for a touchdown.

The Buckeyes then went to work, with McCord connecting with Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming to set up Trayanum's 4-yard touchdown run around right end. It was all Buckeyes the rest of the way. Maryland: The Terps entered the game having won each of their first five games by at least 18 points, and they looked capable of pulling the upset before Ohio State's superior depth took over.

