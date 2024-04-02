McConnell to Push Back Against Isolationist Wing of Republican Party

(R-KY) has a pretty clear disdain for any senator from his party who might be skeptical of writing checks to Ukraine. In fact, given McConnell’s track record, it is not unreasonable to conclude he values funding Ukraine over domestic priorities such as securing the southern border.

But in a surprising move, McConnell, who is set to step down as leader of the Senate Republican Conference at the end of the year, said he plans to dedicate the rest of his time in the Senate to push back against the “isolationist” wing of the Republican Party. “I’m not leaving the Senate. And I’m particularly involved in fighting back against the isolationist movement,” he said on Louisville’s NewsRadio 840. “For the next couple of years, it’s something I’m going to focus on.” The subtext of McConnell’s comments is this: Sens. J.D

