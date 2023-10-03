McConnell praises ousted Speaker McCarthy for 'thankless role' in House

McConnell, R-Ky., released the statement thanking McCarthy, R-Calif., for his short tenure following the successful rebellion of eight GOP lawmakers culminating in his removal as speaker.

"Speaker McCarthy has my sincere thanks for his service to our nation in what is often a thankless role," McConnell wrote.

comments on the former speaker struck a gushing tone, saying McCarthy"brought the hopes, dreams, and concerns of the people" to Congress. "The Speaker’s appetite for worthy causes steered a narrow majority to seize historic opportunities for the American people and for conservative principles," McConnell wrote."His willingness to face the biggest challenges head-on helped preserve the full faith and credit of the United States and showed colleagues how to handle every outcome with grace.

McCarthy angered hardliners over the weekend when he passed a short-term spending bill known as a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government open for 45 days in order to avert apolicies. headtopics.com

"We're concerned about the future of the conservative agenda in the House," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, who was the informal leader of McCarthy's critics."I would say that the conservative agenda was being paralyzed by Speaker McCarthy.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's harshest critics, speaks to reporters on the steps of the Capitol.Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind , Brandon Gillespie and Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital.

