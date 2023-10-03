McConnell praises McCarthy's service to nation after speakership ouster

McCarthy announced his decision not to seek the speaker’s gavel again shortly after coming just shy of the 218 needed to win back the role. He had lost the gavel earlier Tuesday when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed a motion to vacate, ending his speakership less than nine months after it began.
“I am particularly grateful to the Speaker for our close working partnership,” he continued. “As Congressional Republicans continue the essential work begun during his tenure, Speaker McCarthy’s unapologetic patriotism and unshakeable optimism will remain a valuable guide.
McConnell praised the former House speaker for his “appetite for worthy causes,” referencing his willingness to reach politically difficult deals to avert a debt default in May and a government shutdown this past weekend.
The ousted House leader “helped preserve the full faith and credit of the United States and showed colleagues how to handle every outcome with grace,” according to McConnell, who became the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history as McCarthy became speaker in January. headtopics.com
The top Senate Republican, who said earlier in the day that he was"pulling for" McCarthy as he waged his final fight for the gavel, was not the only member of his conference to condemn the ouster. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told reporters in the Capitol that he"wished the speaker well. I think he's surprised a lot of people with his ability to manage turbulent times. But the problem is, whether you're John Boehner, Paul Ryan, or Kevin McCarthy, there seems to be an element of the House Republicans who just want to create chaos."Sen.
"The minority is a very easy place to raise havoc, to get people to support you because you don’t have any real governing responsibility," Cramer said.
