The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

McCollum’s kick for the Catamounts (5-1, 3-0 Southern Conference) after Chattanooga (4-2, 3-1) grabbed a 50-49 lead with 53 seconds left to play on Chase Artopoeus’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Evan Brown and a two-point conversion pass from running back Ailym Ford to Camden Overton.

Cole Gonzalez needed just five plays to get McCollum in position for the winning kick. Gonzales completed three straight passes to AJ Columbo covering 11, 10 and 39 yards to get the Catamounts to the Mocs’ 15-yard line. headtopics.com

Western Carolina led 7-3 after one quarter on Gonzales’ 55-yard scoring strke to Censere Lee. Artopoeus hit Javin Whatley for touchdowns covering 31 and 8 yards in the second quarter and the Mocs’ took a 27-21 lead into halftime.Desmond Reid had a 58-yard touchdown run to give the Catamounts a 28-27 lead with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Gonzales hit David White Jr. for a 37-yard touchdown on the first play of the final period and Western Carolina led 42-34. Artopoeus and Whatley teamed up for a fourth time on a 32-yard score and the Mocs added the two-point conversion to even the score at 42-all. headtopics.com

Chattanooga got the ball back, but Ed Jones IV picked off Artopoeus and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown and a 49-42 lead for the Catamounts. Gonzales finished with 276 yards on 13-of-25 passing with three touchdowns. Reid, a sophomore, carried 15 times for a career-high 211 yards and two touchdowns. Reid has rushed for 836 yards in his last five games.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

\u2018Most terrifying thing I've ever seen,' Western Tarrant County neighbors clean up after severe weatherA long night of severe weather became a long cleanup day for many neighbors in western Tarrant County.

What We Know About Tez Walker's Eligibility for North Carolina FootballLots of statements were issued today. Here's everything we know about the wideout's status.

College Football Western Kentucky vs Louisiana Tech Box Score - Oct 05, 2023Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs College Football game box score for Oct 05, 2023.

Officers arrest North Carolina woman on warrant: Fairview Park Police BlotterGet real-time Northeast Ohio crime news, listen to police blotters updates and find out where your neighborhood ranks in our crime rate databases.

Officers arrest North Carolina woman on warrant: Fairview Park Police BlotterGet Cleveland & Ohio latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at cleveland.com.