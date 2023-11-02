McCollum anota 29; Pelicans remontan déficit de 22 puntos ante Thunder

Nueva Orleáns anotó 27 puntos y capturó 22 rebotes a la ofensiva. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anotó 20 unidades por Oklahoma City, pero erró un triple con 3,3 segundos restantes, que hubiera dado la ventaja al Thunder. Chet Holmgren agregó 19 tantos y 11 rebotes, mientras que Jalen Williams sumó 18 unidades por Oklahoma City, que atinó apenas siete de 34 tiros de larga distancia.

