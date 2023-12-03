McClymonds' Head Coach Reflects on Career After NorCal 3-A Title Loss

A few moments after a desperation pass by McClymonds hit the turf and Marin Catholic celebrated its 35-28 victory in the NorCal 3-A title game Saturday, Michael Peters took a few minutes to stand by himself and reflect upon his 11 years as the Warriors’ head coach. Peters’ career, one that included four state titles and six NorCal championships, did not have a storybook ending.

As he thought about his tenure at his alma mater, which began as an assistant coach in 1992, Peters said he was ready to enjoy retirement, but couldn’t help but feel like it could have been delayed by one more week. “It’s over … my career is done,” Peters said, adding after a sigh, “I know we should’ve played better than that





McClymonds Head Coach Michael Peters to Step Down After 2023 SeasonMcClymonds head coach Michael Peters has announced that he will step down after the 2023 season. Peters cited fatigue and the need to focus on his health as the reasons for his decision. He expressed gratitude towards his players and fans for their support.

