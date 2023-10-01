McCarthy to Face Challenge to His Speakership This Week

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) will face a challenge to his own leadership from his own party this week when Congress returns after averting a government shutdown.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) told CNN on Sunday he will present a motion to vacate the speakership, a procedure to force a vote in the chamber on whether to remove McCarthy. “I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week,” he told CNN’s State of the Union. “I think we need to rip off the bandaid.”

Gaetz and some other Republicans are angry that McCarthy did a last minute switch on Saturday after several days of trying to push an extension to government funding through his own caucus. After several failed attempts and with Saturday’s shutdown deadline looming, McCarthy pivoted to a continuing resolution that garnered enough Democratic support push it through.

President Joe Biden signed a bill late Saturday evening, keeping the government open and giving Congress 45 more days to agree to a longer term solution. Gaetz told CNN that McCarthy turned his back on his own party.

