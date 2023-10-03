McCarthy says only five GOP votes needed to fire him, doesn't expect help from Dems

FOX News' Chad Pergram reports on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's fate after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduces a motion to vacate., R-Calif., told reporters on Tuesday morning that he is"confident" in keeping his job while also acknowledging that just five GOP lawmakers are needed for him to lose it.lawmakers – Reps. Gaetz, Bob Good, R-Va., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.

Chief McCarthy critic Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a motion to vacate the chair against the speaker on Monday night. That gave the House two days to hold a chamber-wide vote on the measure — if successful, McCarthy could be replaced in the top spot. An initial vote on whether to table Gaetz's proposal is expected at 2 pm Tuesday.

"It seems very personal with Matt, it doesn't look like he's looking out for the country or the institution," McCarthy said. But with a razor-thin GOP majority, McCarthy can only afford to lose four Republican votes — based on current House attendance — to survive without help from Democrats. Five, and he loses.

He also emphasized that the majority of the GOP conference is with him, including on their recent Saturday vote to extend government funding until Nov. 17 to avoid a shutdown. headtopics.com

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

