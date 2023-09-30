McCarthy’s speakership in peril after House passes stopgap funding bill: 'Go ahead and try'

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., threatened again to boot House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his post amid a vote in the House on a short-term spending bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown. Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz threatened again to boot, R-Calif., from his post on Saturday amid chaotic spending negotiations and a vote in the House on a short-term spending bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown.

The House passed a continuing resolution (CR) Saturday that funds the government at current levels until mid-November. Every Democrat voted for the measure but one, and 90 Republicans voted against the stopgap spending measure.

Gaetz, who said before the vote that he was against the resolution, has been threatening to force a House-wide vote on whether to the speakership over alleged violations of a deal he struck with critics to win the speaker’s gavel in January.confirmed terms of that compromise, McCarthy agreed to allow any lawmaker to trigger a vote on his removal, known as a motion to vacate. headtopics.com

"The one thing everyone seems to have in common is no one trusts Kevin McCarthy," Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, told reporters outside the Capitol on Saturday.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Why SF Mayor Breed sounds a lot like far-right Rep. Matt GaetzColumn: SF writer Cade Cannedy on how decades of case law around welfare drug testing...

| Matt Gaetz and the House Chaos CaucusForcing a shutdown would destroy what little bargaining power the GOP has—and its slim majority.

GOP Rep. Brandon Williams: ‘Fair’ Criticism that House GOP Hasn’t Passed Appropriations Bills YetOn Thursday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) said that it is a “fair” criticism of House Repu...

Rep. Jamal Bowman allegedly pulls fire alarm in House buildingRep. Jamal Bowman, D - N.Y., allegedly pulled a fire alarm in the Cannon building, according to the House Administration Committee. The committee says an investigation into why the alarm was pulled is underway. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled fire alarm as House Democrats tried to stall GOP measureRep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) was caught by a security camera pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building as Democrats were trying to stall a vote on the clean continuing resolution put on the floor by Republicans.

Dolce & Gabbana Celebrate the Ultimate Woman for Spring/Summer 2024Reiterated house codes and the sensuality of women fronts the Italian house's newest collection