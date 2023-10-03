McCarthy’s path to doom: Four moments that led to Kevin losing his speakership

History was made on Tuesday when eight Republicans voted with House Democrats to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from his role as House speaker, which he served for nine months. However, the motion to vacate and the support it garnered was foreshadowed throughout the California Republican's speakership.

When McCarthy secured the speaker's gavel in January after a series of votes, the road ahead promised to be difficult.Here are four moments that led to McCarthy's removal from the role of House speaker:In January, the House voted 15 times before McCarthy could lock down the necessary support to become speaker. In the last vote late in the evening of Jan.

By the 14th ballot, four lawmakers were still opposed to him, including Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-VA), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT). All six holdouts voted"present" on the 15th ballot. Between votes, there were several breaks, during which McCarthy and his allies negotiated with GOP defectors to gain their support.

One of the biggest concessions the California Republican made, lowering the threshold of member support required to trigger a vote on a motion to vacate, would eventually be his undoing.Two handicaps of McCarthy's speakership were the razor-thin majority of the House Republicans and a group of hard-line members who were made all the more powerful because of it. headtopics.com

This would require a unified GOP conference to get measures passed in the House. Realizing their power in this dynamic, members of the conservative Freedom Caucus took opportunities throughout McCarthy's tenure to hold out on supporting bills that didn't address their priorities, such as cutting spending levels or dealing with the border crisis.

The speaker couldn't reconcile the promises he made during the speaker vote with Biden's asks. Instead of reductions in spending to pre-COVID-19 levels, which was the request of many conservative conference members, McCarthy and Biden agreed to keep spending flat for fiscal 2024.

