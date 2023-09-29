McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open has collapsed McCarthy’s right-flank Republicans refused to support the bill despite its steep spending cuts of nearly 30% to many agencies and severe border security provisions, calling it insufficient.

The White House and Democrats rejected the Republican approach as too extreme.

The bill’s failure a day before Saturday’s deadline to fund the government leaves few options left to prevent a shutdown that will furlough federal workers, keep the military working without pay and disrupt programs and services for millions of Americans.

The outcome puts McCarthy’s speakership in serious jeopardy with almost no political leverage to lead the House at a critical moment that has pushed the government into crisis. Ahead of voting, the Republican speaker all but dared his hold-out colleagues to oppose the package a day before. The House bill would have kept operations open through Oct. 31. headtopics.com

“Every member will have to go on record where they stand,” the Republican McCarthy said at the Capitol.

