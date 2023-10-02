McCarthy responds to motion to topple him as speaker: 'Bring it on'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) responded to a motion to vacate filed against the Republican leader on Monday night, offering a short but combative reply:"Bring it on."INCOMING CALIFORNIA SEN. LAPHONZA BUTLER'S ADDRESS SHOWS HER LIVING IN MARYLAND

INCOMING CALIFORNIA SEN. LAPHONZA BUTLER'S ADDRESS SHOWS HER LIVING IN MARYLAND Gaetz first announced Sunday morning that he plans to file the motion, following through with weeks of threats to oust the speaker if he passed a clean continuing resolution to fund the government temporarily, especially through a deal that garnered the support of House Democrats.

McCarthy has denied working out any back deals and has repeatedly brushed off threats by Gaetz, telling reporters Monday morning he's"not worried about" the motion.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Gaetz launches effort to bring down McCarthy, but removing the House speaker is no easy taskOne of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's harshest critics is making good on his threat to try to remove the California Republican from his leadership post

House GOP members seek to expel Gaetz amid renewed threat to vacate House Speaker McCarthyHouse Republican members are seeking to expel Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is moving to call for a vote of no confidence in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Speaker McCarthy Says 'Bring It On' After Rep. Gaetz Vows Notice to VacateRep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Sunday he will try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from his leadership position this week after McCarthy relied on Democrat support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown. 'Bring it on,' McCarthy said.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she would ‘absolutely’ vote to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthyRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, said in a Sunday interview that she would “absolutely” vote to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, calling him a “weak speaker.”

Transcript: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on 'Face the Nation,' Oct. 1, 2023The following is a transcript of an interview with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, that aired on 'Face the Nation' on Oct. 1, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says 'I'll survive' after Rep. Matt Gaetz threatens ousterHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy tells 'Face the Nation' that he'll 'survive' after Rep. Matt Gatez threatens to oust him as leader for the deal to avert a government shutdown. McCarthy also said he 'firmly supports the border first' in negotiating a longer-term government funding deal.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) responded to a motion to vacate filed against the Republican leader on Monday night, offering a short but combative reply:"Bring it on."

"Just did," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) responded with a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

INCOMING CALIFORNIA SEN. LAPHONZA BUTLER'S ADDRESS SHOWS HER LIVING IN MARYLAND

The challenge comes after Gaetz made a motion to vacate McCarthy from his leadership position after accusing the speaker of making a"back deal" with Democrats to pass a continuing resolution over the weekend to fund the government temporarily. Gaetz demanded McCarthy answer key questions about how the stopgap measure originated, citing a statement from House Democrats that said they"expect" the speaker to put a bill on the floor that would provide additional aid to Ukraine, prompting the Florida Republican to accuse McCarthy of making a"secret" deal without the knowledge of other Republican leaders.

Gaetz first announced Sunday morning that he plans to file the motion, following through with weeks of threats to oust the speaker if he passed a clean continuing resolution to fund the government temporarily, especially through a deal that garnered the support of House Democrats.

The House voted 335-91 to pass the resolution on Saturday, with more Democrats voting in favor of the legislation than Republicans. More than 90 GOP lawmakers voted against it.

McCarthy has denied working out any back deals and has repeatedly brushed off threats by Gaetz, telling reporters Monday morning he's"not worried about" the motion.

"They elected me to be speaker, so I made a decision. I thought it was best to keep the government open," he said."There was no guarantee Democrats would vote for it. ... But at times like this, I need to make decisions."

Reps. Garret Graves (R-LA) and Patrick McHenry (R-NC), key negotiators of the temporary spending deal, also rejected allegations that the speaker made an agreement with House Democrats, calling Gaetz's accusations a"distraction" from spending legislation lawmakers must pass before the Nov. 17 deadline.

However, it remains unclear whether Democrats would willingly bail McCarthy out if he faced an ouster. House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) sent an email to House Democrats over the weekend stating that should a motion be filed, party leaders would hold a whip meeting to discuss how they'll approach the situation.

Some Democrats say the onus is on McCarthy to begin that conversation, with several lawmakers saying the speaker has not talked to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) about it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“There's literally no conversation to be had because Speaker McCarthy hasn't come to House Democrats to say anything," said Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA).

Now that the motion is filed, party leaders will have 48 hours to bring the motion to the floor for a vote. It's expected that McCarthy will counter the move with a motion to table, effectively killing the ouster. It's not clear when a vote would be held on the motion.