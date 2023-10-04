McCarthy Ouster, House Speaker Chaos Come at Bad Time for U.S. Economy

Kevin McCarthy vowed just days ago to be “the adult in the room” when he forged a deal with Democrats to avert a government shutdown. In response, his party kicked him out of the room.

Not least, continued government paralysis and legislative dysfunction could invite a threatened downgrade of the U.S. debt by Moody’s Investors Service, the only one of the three major credit-rating firms that still gives the U.S. an AAA credit rating.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) has taken over as interim speaker, but the rules are hazy as to what he will have the power to do since an interim speaker has never before taken the reins in the House. McHenry likely won’t be able to bring any legislation to the floor, although a majority in the House could vote to change the rules. headtopics.com

“Some on the right saw the opportunity to get rid of him, and Democrats didn’t reward him,” Pavlick told Barron’s. “So what is your incentive structure to pursue bipartisan deals if you’re McCarthy’s replacement? I just question that.

Government shutdowns have become a near-regular occurrence in Washington, and investors have learned largely to shrug them off as nonevents. But the economic impacts, though marginal at first, pile up, and a lengthy shutdown would be hard to ignore. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker live updates: House votes to remove McCarthy as speakerRepublican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of his Speaker of the House role in a move prompted by Rep. Matt Gaetz. Follow the Post’s live coverage for the latest updates, reactions and analy…

House speaker latest news: Search for next speaker begins after McCarthy ousterThe House is in need of a new speaker after Kevin McCarthy was ousted Tuesday. Follow along for the latest news on the search for McCarthy’s replacement.

House GOP boots Pelosi, Hoyer from House hideaways after Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousterHouse Republican leaders have abruptly booted two high profile Democrats from their longtime Capitol hideaway offices without explanation.

Trump weighs in on possible nomination for House speaker after McCarthy ousterFormer President Donald Trump weighed in on calls for him to fill the vacant speaker of the House role after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position.

Jim Jordan makes bid for House speaker after McCarthy ousterHouse Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) plans to run for House speaker following Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) ouster this week, he told reporters on Wednesday.

G.O.P. Candidates Split Over Kevin McCarthy’s Ouster as House SpeakerSeveral Republicans in the presidential field had endorsed a government shutdown, at odds with Mr. McCarthy.