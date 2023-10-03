| McCarthy ouster exposes the Republican Party’s destructive tendencies

Just after being ousted as House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds a news conference Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Rather than trying to regain his post, McCarthy announced he would step aside, with no consensus successor in sight.

Nor is he the first Republican speaker in recent times to fall in the wake of missteps. Newt Gingrich (Ga.) quit the post after his party suffered a defeat in the 1998 midterm election during an impeachment proceeding against President Bill Clinton that lacked public support.

found ways to produce bipartisan support for legislation when possible and used party-line discipline when he could not corral Republican votes.Like McCarthy, Pelosi governed with a small majority and faced internal divisions in her caucus. But she was the strongest speaker in modern times, and her ability to exercise power kept Democrats on a path forward. headtopics.com

ballast — a politician for which power was the principal goal, rather than a vision and convictions about why he wanted that power. That seems like civics 101, but it’s more than just the rebels in the House who resist that course. A recent Economist/YouGov poll showed that more Republican rank-and-file say they want their representatives to stand on principle “no matter what” than say they would rather they compromise to get things done. That is a recipe for stalemate and disappointment, and so theatrics become attractive.

