McCarthy ousted as speaker as respect for institutions utterly crumbles

Eight Republican rebels booted the speaker from his office, as opposed to the 210 GOP members who backed him. That lopsided vote was nonetheless enough tointo chaos, no one is coalescing around another candidate. And McCarthy — who got no help from the Democrats — told his caucus last night that he would not try again to win the job back.

But while McCarthy, who averted a government shutdown, was the first speaker in American history to suffer this fate, what happened Tuesday goes way beyond the increasingly bitter politics of his caucus. It is a collapse of faith in institutions, which goes far beyond the halls of Congress, on the part of the power brokers and a major portion of the public.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.But now, with the rise of social media, politicians can become celebrities, raise buckets of cash online, and wield substantial clout, even if they are backbenchers. It’s telling that Matt Gaetz, leader of the rebels in pursuing a personal grudge against McCarthy, followed that route in becoming a star of the Hill.

Whatever his missteps, McCarthy is an institutionalist, but he was brought down by a tiny minority that doesn’t care much about the reputation of Congress. That’s why he accused his rivals of wanting to burn the whole place down.responsibility, but then he went to Mar-a-Lago to patch things up. headtopics.com

Yesterday was a prime example. He had already ripped New York Justice Arthur Engoron, presiding over his civil fraud trial, as a deranged Trump hater. But on Truth Social, he posted a picture of the justice’s law clerk with Chuck Schumer and ridiculed her as"Schumer’s girlfriend" in arguing that the case should be dismissed. He later took it down (Schumer says he doesn’t know the woman).

