McCarthy launches last-ditch plan to keep government open but with steep 30% cuts to many agencies

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is rushing into a last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open but with steep spending cuts of nearly 30% to many agencies. Asked if he had the votes, McCarthy quipped, “We’ll see.

” The federal government is heading straight into a shutdown after midnight Saturday that would leave 2 million military troops without pay, furlough federal works and disrupt government services and programs that Americans rely on from coast-to coast. Congress has been unable to fund the agencies or pass a temporary bill to keep offices open.

While the Senate is pushing ahead Friday with its own widely bipartisan plan favored by Republicans and Democrats to keep government open, and bolster Ukraine aid and U.S. disaster accounts, the House has been in political chaos as the hard-right flank seized control.

The White House has declined McCarthy’s overtures to meet with President Joe Biden after the speaker walked away from the debt deal they brokered earlier this year that set budget levels. Catering to his hard-right flank, McCarthy has returned to the lower spending limits they demanded back in January as part of the deal-making to help him become the House speaker.

House Speaker McCarthy is back to square one as the Senate pushes ahead to avert a federal shutdown

The package would not cut the Defense, Veterans or Homeland Security departments, but would slash almost all other agencies by up to 30% —- steep hits to a vast array of programs, services and departments Americans routinely depend on.

It also adds strict new border security provisions that would kickstart building the wall at the Southern border with Mexico, among other measures. Additionally, the package would set up a bipartisan debt commission to address the nation’s mounting debt load.

The hard-right led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has been threatening McCarthy’s ouster, with a looming vote to try to remove him from the speaker’s office unless he meets the conservative demands. Still, it’s unclear if any other Republican would have support from the House majority to lead the party.

