McCarthy floats meeting with Biden on government shutdown, border

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday floated the idea of meeting with President Biden on border security and a possible government shutdown. But while the Senate has been putting together its bills with that limit in mind, House GOP leaders have given into conservative hardliners' demands to pass even deeper cuts, with a top line that's roughly $120 billion below the deal.

The White House and Biden allies have accused McCarthy of reneging on the bipartisan agreement, positioning to blame a possible shutdown squarely on the House GOP. When reached for comment, a White House spokesperson did not weigh in directly on McCarthy's comments about a meeting, but pointed Fox News Digital to comments from press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made last week. headtopics.com

"This is something for House Republicans to deal with. It is their job. It is one of their basic duties to keep the government open. It truly is," Jean-Pierre said at her regular press briefing."The President did his job, right? He helped broker a bipartisan legislation that two thirds of that… was voted by Republicans. And so, a deal is a deal.

President Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2023.

