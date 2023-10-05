McCarthy fallout: Sen. Patty Murray is now 2nd in line for the presidency

The Washington Democrat was chosen as the Senate president pro tempore in January following the retirement of Pat Leahy of Vermont. Typically, Murray's position would be third, following the vice president and Speaker of the House.

Due to plans put in place following the Sept. 11 attacks, McCarthy had prepared a list of replacements to immediately take over the job should he no longer be able to fill it. At the top of that list was North Carolina Republican Patrick McHenry, a McCarthy ally who has served in Congress for nearly two decades.

Because McHenry is only speaker pro tempore and was not officially selected to the role, he is now skipped, meaning Murray moves up a slot. The same situation was in place in January, when the House took five days and 15 votes to select McCarthy for the role.

When Murray was voted as Senate president pro tempore during the previous period of tumult in the House, she was asked about now being third in line to the presidency. The 72-year-old Murray has represented the Evergreen State since winning election in 1992. When she decided to run, there were only two women serving in the Senate, and Murray of Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

"After the Senate and the all-male Judiciary Committee bungled the Anita Hill hearings in 1991, millions of women across the country, including me, were inspired to rise up and fight for change," and helped spearhead "The Year of the Woman," which included her election to the Senate as well as victories by Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer in California and Carol Mosley...

