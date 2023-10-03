McCarthy ‘confident’ he’ll survive Gaetz coup bid as Dems turn on speaker

Ex-Trump accountant's testimony in NY fraud trial appears to agitate ex-prez, who whispers in lawyer's earMatt Gaetz files motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker as pair spar over social media: ‘Bring it...“It was pretty evident that the Democratic caucus does not feel that Kevin McCarthy is a leader who can be trusted,” Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said after the meeting, summing up the feelings of many of his colleagues.Even moderate Democrats like Rep.

While nothing is final until the votes are cast, reports indicated that a handful of Republicans would join all House Democrats in backing Gaetz’s motion — meaning McCarthy would be the first-ever speaker removed through the parliamentary procedure and kicking off what is likely to be a lengthy round of balloting to find a replacement.

Even moderate Democrats like Rep. Jared Golden of Maine were turning their back on McCarthy, with the New Englander saying he saw "no reason" to keep the Republican in the leadership post.

Congress buckles up for McCarthy-Gaetz showdown, lawmakers exchange jabs about deals with DemsRep. Matt Gaetz said Monday that he’s been consulting with former President Donald Trump as he looks to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, adding a new layer of intrigue to the affair that could derail the GOP’s agenda in Washington.

Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. 'Bring it on,' McCarthy says -WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown. “Bring it on,” McCarthy responded. Gaetz, a longtime McCarthy nemesis, said in broadcast interviews that McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of agreements he...

WATCH LIVE: House Republican leadership to speak following Gaetz's motion against McCarthyHouse Republican leadership is holding a press conference hours after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) offered a motion to vacate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will bring Gaetz motion to oust him to vote TuesdayRepublican House Speaker McCarthy is under fire from Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida because of a bill passed with Democrats that avoided a government shutdown.

On Gaetz gambit to fire McCarthy, not all Texas Republicans rally behind embattled speakerMcCarthy's compromises with Democrats have upset some hardliners.

Eye Opener: Rep. Matt Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthyRep. Matt Gaetz files a motion to remove Kevin McCarthy from his role as Speaker of the House, while Republican infighting escalates. Also, as his fraud trial gets underway, former President Trump slams the judge who determined he lied about his wealth in business deals. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

Matt Gaetz files motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker as pair spar over social media: 'Bring it on'

Absurd, attention-seeking Matt Gaetz is the GOP’s John Fettermanfellow Republican Matt Gaetz

“At the end of the day, if you throw a speaker out that has 99% of their conference, that kept government open, that paid the troops, I think we’re in a really bad place for how we’re going to run Congress,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters ahead of an afternoon vote on a motion to vacate put forward Monday evening by Gaetz (R-Fla.)

“If five Republicans go with Democrats, I’m out,” McCarthy added, before predicting: “I’m confident I’ll hold on.”Democrats emerged from a Tuesday morning caucus meeting seemingly united in their determination not to bail out the Californian, who liberal lawmakers said had already made too many concessions to the far-right members of his conference.

“We encourage our Republican colleagues who claim to be more traditional to break from the extremists, end the chaos, end the dysfunction, end the extremism,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told reporters. “We are ready, willing and able to work together with our Republican colleagues, but it is on them to join us to move the Congress and the country forward.”

“Even if Kevin McCarthy were to say he would do something, there’s not a whole lot of trust that he’ll live up to whatever he commits to,” added Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.). “Just given his history, it’s really difficult to imagine taking what Kevin McCarthy says at face value.”The actual vote on Gaetz’s motion will be proceeded by a vote on a motion to table, which would kill the effort to unseat McCarthy if successful.

If McCarthy is voted out, all House business will come to a halt until a new speaker is voted on. In January, it took

“There was a time I was gonna be speaker and I couldn’t — you guys all counted me out. I’m speaker … you were confident that government was going to shut down, you were confident the debt ceiling wouldn’t get done,” McCarthy said Tuesday.“But each and every time, if there was an obstacle, I view it as a challenge and we’re gonna solve the challenge,” he added.

The speaker also ruled out making any concessions to Democrats to ensure he would continue in post past Tuesday afternoon.

“That doesn’t work,” McCarthy told reporters. “We’re in the majority. You don’t surrender. Do you work with the other side? Yeah, that’s what I’ve done.”“[Democrats] haven’t asked for anything. I’m not going to provide anything,” McCarthy told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Tuesday morning.

As the House grapples with the insurgent bid to depose McCarthy, a handful of Democrats are expected to leave Washington to attend the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) funeral later in the week.

That could theoretically give McCarthy more breathing room if he pushes the final vote on a motion to Wednesday evening, the latest it can take place under House rules.

