McCarthy announces he'll complete full term and run for reelection

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he would finish out his term and run for reelection in 2024 despite rumors he may resign early after his removal from the No. 1 leadership position.

"No, I'm not resigning. I'm staying, so don't worry," McCarthy told reporters on Friday."We're going to keep the majority. I'm going to help the people I got here, and we're going to expand it.

McCarthy was removed in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed a motion to vacate over allegations the former speaker crafted a “secret deal” with Democrats to advance Ukraine funding in exchange for support on a continuing resolution passed over the weekend to avert a government shutdown. headtopics.com

When McCarthy ran for speaker in January, the California Republican made a number of concessions to rank-and-file lawmakers in exchange for their support in the leadership elections. Part of that deal was a rule change to allow a single member to raise a motion to vacate, which would then force a vote on the measure.

Now, some of McCarthy’s closest allies and top Republicans are suggesting repealing that rule altogether, arguing it makes it too difficult to govern. “We can’t put a new speaker in place with this structure that is completely dysfunctional. You can’t do that. That’s wrong. It would be unjust to another speaker,” Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA) said. “Let’s keep in mind: There is a conference rule that says that you cannot bring a motion to vacate without the support of the conference. headtopics.com

A group of more than 80 House Republicans sent a letter to acting Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-NC) on Friday requesting a meeting to change that conference rule, seeking to raise the threshold needed to file a motion to vacate.

