McCallany's Performance in Biopic Earns Oscar Buzz

It was that performance, in which McCallany was able to balance steely professionalism and quiet melancholy, that earned him a meeting with director Sean Durkin, who was looking for the right person to play the patriarch of the Von Erich clan in his biopic of the legendary Texas wrestling dynasty.

As Fritz Von Erich, a loving but severe father who pushed his four sons (played by Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons) beyond their limits—often with tragic results—McCallany is earning the best reviews of his career, and even, to his own shock, some Oscar buzz. As he told Fincher over Zoom a couple of weeks ago, he’s still letting it all sink in.as somebody who could get a possible Academy Award nomination for Supporting Actor, even though it’s going to be a very tough year. FINCHER: That’s great. But because we haven’t caught up in a while, was this a movie that you shot in the middle of the pandemic





InterviewMag » / 🏆 484. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Make the Most of Your Performance ReviewLearn how to make the most out of your performance review with your manager by evaluating your own work performance and preparing ahead of time.

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »

Surprising Performance from a Chinese CarA review of a Chinese car reveals surprising performance and luxurious features.

Source: CARmagazine - 🏆 382. / 55 Read more »

Seahawks-Steelers: What Are Your Instant Reactions?The Seattle Seahawks' run defense performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers is questioned and analyzed.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Emerging Playmakers: Reggie Wayne and Jaylen Waddle Shine in Absence of Key ReceiversReggie Wayne and Jaylen Waddle prove their capabilities as WR1s in their respective teams. Waddle's impressive performance in the absence of Tyreek Hill showcases his potential.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Dan Graziano: NFL Overreactions Start to Crystallize in Week 15As the NFL season progresses, the weekly overreactions start to make more sense with the availability of data and significant sample sizes. In Week 15, concerns arise about the Cowboys' run defense and the offense's performance without key players. The article discusses the current state of teams and players as the season reaches its crucial stage.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

McCallany's Performance in Biopic Earns Oscar BuzzActor Holt McCallany's performance in a biopic about the Von Erich wrestling dynasty is earning him rave reviews and potential Oscar buzz. He discusses the film and the challenges of shooting during the pandemic.

Source: InterviewMag - 🏆 484. / 51 Read more »