Mazda's Unique Approach to Steering in the 2024 CX-90 PHEV

One of the first things I noticed upon setting off in our long-term 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV is its abnormally heavy steering weight. For a three-row family SUV, it’s a little startling. For a Mazda , it’s simply what I’ve come to expect. How Mazda tunes its steering is different from most manufacturers these days, as it still believes in the one-size-fits-all mantra when it comes to steering effort.

Although the CX-90 has Normal and Sport driving modes, the steering feel, ratio and everything imaginable about it stay exactly the same. That’s quite a bit different from most other brands that offer up a light feel in Normal or Comfort but artificially step the effort up in Sport mode. There’s nothing particularly new about this phenomenon, though, as Mazda’s lived by this philosophy for quite some time. Another fan-favorite OEM that does the same? Porsche. Generally speaking, I appreciate the consistency of a single steering mode

