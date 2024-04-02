Mayoral candidate assassinated in Mexico ahead of general election

A mayoral candidate has been assassinated and three others injured in a shooting in the Mexican city of Celaya, in the latest violence to mar the run-up to the country’s looming general election. Bertha Gisela Gaytán, a mayoral candidate for Celaya, died on Monday after being shot while campaigning in the community of San Miguel Octopan, the Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office said, describing her death as an assassination.

Three other people were also injured in the attack, including a candidate for Celaya’s city council Adrián Guerrero. Mexico’s Secretariat of Federal Public Security said Tuesday that Guerrero was currently considered missing, correcting its earlier declaration that he had died following injuries sustained in the same attack. Authorities said investigators and forensic experts were at the scene collecting information to track the killer

