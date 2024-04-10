Mayor's Defense Attorney Dismisses Allegations as Fictitious

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 4:15PMis "entirely fictitious" and should be dismissed, his defense attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a new court filing . Spiro is assisting the city's Law Department in defending the mayor, who, as an NYPD captain at the time of the alleged conduct, is eligible for free legal representation from the city.

The attorney set to work Tuesday, filing the answer to a complaint from Lorna Beach-Mathura, who claimed she and Adams were both working for the Transit Bureau in the early 1990s when he allegedly sexually harassed her by driving her to a remote lot, demanding oral sex, exposing himself and forcing her to touch him. Her lawsuit also named the city and the NYPD. "The allegations of wrongdoing in the Complaint are entirely fictitious, and Defendants expect and are looking forward to their day in court and complete vindication," Spiro wrote. Beach-Mathura, a Florida resident, alleged the abuse by Adams occurred in 1993 after she sought his help with an employment issue. Beach-Mathura has alleged sexual discrimination, sexual harassment, assault and battery and brought the case under the Adult Survivor's act, which allowed claims to be brought long after the statute of limitations had lapsed. The mayor has denied the allegation. "This did not happen. It did not happen. I don't recall ever meeting this person during my time in the police department," Adams said shortly after the lawsuit was file

