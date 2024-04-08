Mayor of Evanston Seeks Grant to Convert Office Building into Migrant Shelter

The mayor of Evanston , a suburb of Chicago , plans to apply for a county grant to convert an abandoned office building into a migrant shelter . The mayor aims to alleviate the burden on Chicago officials by providing housing for migrants. The building would be transformed into a transition center and shelter for over 60 illegal border crossers. The mayor presented his proposal to the Evanston city council, seeking their support.

The plan aims to encourage suburbs to participate in housing migrants and relieve the financial strain on Chicago

Mayor Evanston Chicago County Grant Office Building Migrant Shelter Illegal Border Crossers Transition Center Support Suburbs Financial Strain

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liberal Chicago Suburb of Evanston Wants $20M Grant to Make Abandoned Office Building a Migrant ShelterSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Northwestern seeks Evanston’s OK to use existing lakeside field on campus for 2024 football seasonNorthwestern University has submitted an application to Evanston in an attempt to use an existing campus field while the demolition and reconstruction of Ryan Field is completed.. The petition was …

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Evanston’s Community Winter Indoor Farmers’ Market wraps up seasonEvanston’s Community Winter Indoor Farmers’ Market at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Evanston (616 Lake St.) in Evanston concluded its season on Saturday, March 16 with banner attendance and com…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

New Clearwater Mayor Promises Wise Spending After Previous Mayor Resigned Over Expensive City Hall PlansThe residents of Clearwater, Florida, elected a new mayor who promised to spend their money wisely a year after his predecessor quit over the city council’s expensive plans to build a new city hall.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Lincolnwood turned down for grant to improve parks; mayor blames consultantA Wisconsin consulting firm has lowered its fee for a Lincolnwood grant application after village officials complained the firm “messed up” their first application for the $600,000 grant. JSD Profe…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago mayor urges Biden to grant work permits to half million illegal immigrantsChicago Mayor Brandon Johnson urged President Biden on Thursday to grant work permits to nearly 500,000 illegal migrants living in the state.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »