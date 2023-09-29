Mayor Eric Adams blasted for weak, slow response to massive storm

While virtually every line of the city’s subway system saw delays or cancellations Friday morning and roadways throughout the city were inundated with rainwater, the Adams administration reli… Mayor Eric Adams was blasted for a slow response to Friday’s massive flooding — after he failed to issue more than the most meager warning the day before and even showed up late for an emergency management hearing with other officials.

While other leaders from organizations such as the MTA held major briefings, Adams’ only warning to New Yorkers Thursday were some retweeted weather announcements — he then went off to a party that night, leaving classes to go on as normal at schools, some of which wound up flooded.

He finally issued a state of emergency some two hours after Gov. Kathy Hochul did so for the state — and as rain started to taper off.“I am dumbfounded by the lack of communication from City Hall to prepare people for this extreme weather event,” Councilman Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn), who represents Brooklyn Heights and South Williamsburg, told The Post. headtopics.com

“Aggressive, early communication and to plan for the worst case scenario. . . Neither happened here.”

