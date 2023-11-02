Mayor Adams heading to Washington, D.C., to discuss asylum seeker crisis

United States Headlines Read more: CBSNEWYORK »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREITBARTNEWS: Mayor Eric Adams Warns Again: Illegal Immigration ‘Devastating’ New York CitySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more ⮕

MSNBC: Eric Adams' claim that God made him mayor masks a toxic beliefAnthea Butler is a professor of religious studies and Africana studies at the University of Pennsylvania. Her most recent book is 'White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America.'

Source: MSNBC | Read more ⮕

ABC7NY: NYC Mayor Adams says 'everything is on the table' in migrant crisisMayor Eric Adams is determined to avoid migrant tent cities on the streets and in public parks as seen in other cities.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more ⮕

ABC7NY: Mayor Adams among group of U.S. mayors heading to D.C. to discuss impact of migrant crisisMayor Eric Adams traveling to Washington D.C. Thursday with a coalition of mayors from Chicago, Denver, Houston and Los Angeles to urge the Biden administration to offer more support to cities supporting migrant refugees from the southern border.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more ⮕

CBSNEWYORK: Mayor appoints Louis Molina as assistant deputy mayor for Public SafetyNew York City's embattled Department of Correction​ commissioner is getting a transfer. The mayor's office announced Tuesday that Louis Molina, who has been running Rikers Island​ for the last 22 months, will now serve as the assistant deputy mayor for Public Safety. Read more: https://cbsloc.

Source: CBSNewYork | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: NYC's rat-killing method '100%' effective and will expand to new neighborhoods after UES success, pol saysMayor Adams introduces NYC's first-ever 'rat czar'

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕