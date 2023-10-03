Mayor Adams denies issuing ‘shelter in place’ order that caused chaos in schools during historic rainfall

NYC first in US to offer ‘on demand’ abortion kits by phone, virtual appt.Smoke from Canadian wildfires could once again reach NYC MondayThe lack of a heads-up to city schools prompted panic among administrators, teachers and parents., the city seemed to pull back on the edict when school administrators received an email from the DOE advising them there was no official order, apparently because the mayor may not been exactly precise in his language.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could once again reach NYC Monday The lack of a heads-up to city schools prompted panic among administrators, teachers and parents., the city seemed to pull back on the edict when school administrators received an email from the DOE advising them there was no official order, apparently because the mayor may not been exactly precise in his language.

“No, no, we said the safest place for children is in schools, that’s what I said,” Adams claimed.Adams then let schools Chancellor David Banks apologize for the confusion. “I think what [the mayor] was trying to say to everybody was, ‘Stay where you are. Don’t send kids in … you know, out into the streets,’ but shelter in place, essentially the terminology that says nobody’s allowed into the school as well, which could in fact, create a lot of chaos, and parents and families who are rushing to schools to get their kids as well,” the commish said.

Read more:

nypost »

Mayor Adams’ chief advisor calls on feds to ‘close the borders’ amid migrant crisisThe chief advisor for New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on the federal government to “close the borders” Sunday – a remark that led to an outcry from liberal pols and a quick clarification from…

Mayor Eric Adams to travel to Central America to speak with migrants, officialsNew York City Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to travel to parts of Central America to speak with migrants along what is considered to be the most treacherous portion of their journey, according to sources.

Mayor Eric Adams makes health-related announcement from City HallMayor Eric Adams updates New Yorkers about today's air quality and other health-related announcements.

Mayor Adams heading to Colombian jungle in Latin America tour amid tense migrant crisisThe mayor's visit includes visits to the Darién gap, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador.

San Jose declares homelessness crisis; Mayor seeks to fast-track interim shelter constructionSan Jose leaders on Monday officially declared homelessness in the city a crisis in order to quickly move forward with the processes of shifting people from encampments into interim housing.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams travels south of the border to stop immigration crisisNew York City Mayor Eric Adams is taking the border crisis into his own hands.

NYC first in US to offer ‘on demand’ abortion kits by phone, virtual appt.

Hochul and an Adams aide finally speak the truth about the border

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could once again reach NYC Monday

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday denied telling students and teachers to “shelter in place” during Friday’sDuring Adams’ first weekly off-topic press conference, Hizzoner was asked why the principals at the city’s 1,400 public schools were not made aware of the “shelter in place” order before he announced it during a late-morning press conference., “If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now,” invoking a city Education Department protocol that means no one is allowed in or out of any school buildings.

The lack of a heads-up to city schools prompted panic among administrators, teachers and parents., the city seemed to pull back on the edict when school administrators received an email from the DOE advising them there was no official order, apparently because the mayor may not been exactly precise in his language.

On Tuesday, the mayor denied issuing the order in the first place when asked about it.

“No, no, we said the safest place for children is in schools, that’s what I said,” Adams claimed.Adams then let schools Chancellor David Banks apologize for the confusion.

“We should have had clearer communication, let me say that at the outset,” Banks said at Tuesday’s press conference. “All our kids were safe. We had no issues with any of our kids. But I think this incident does suggest that we needed to have a clearer level of communication all the way through.

“I think what [the mayor] was trying to say to everybody was, ‘Stay where you are. Don’t send kids in … you know, out into the streets,’ but shelter in place, essentially the terminology that says nobody’s allowed into the school as well, which could in fact, create a lot of chaos, and parents and families who are rushing to schools to get their kids as well,” the commish said.

“So we have to be clear that going forward. We’re doing our own internal review,” Banks said. “The main thing is that we communicated clearly enough with our superintendents that nothing happened, but we can do better. I think we will certainly be working to do better next time.”

Adams then explained he would let Banks make the call on a shelter in place declaration if one is needed in the future or decide if schools need to be closed due to inclement weather.

The viral Home Depot 12-foot skeleton is already in stock for Halloween 2023

Fall fitness find: Save $150 on the SNODE water rowing machine this week on Amazon

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Fraud trial judge calls out Trump's since-deleted Truth Social post about his law clerk, threatens 'serious sanctions'

Charlotte Sena's campground kidnapping was 'premeditated,' family friend believesBarack and Michelle Obama celebrate 31st wedding anniversary with rare personal photos

Katharine McPhee accidentally bakes son’s iPad in the oven: ‘I tried to hide it’