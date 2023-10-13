. He has covered national and local politics for over twenty years and spent seven years as editor-in-chief of the. His Capital City column chronicles the inside conversations and big trends shaping Washington politics.

But in just over a month, the aid debate that had previously consumed American politics — about military assistance for Ukraine — may be right back where it was last Friday: At the center of a partisan impasse that threatens to shut down the federal government.

In those debates, the conventional wisdom has been pretty simple: Democrats may go for kumbaya stuff, but the way to get conservatives on board is to drop the bleeding-heart talk and emphasize data and national security — “Cold, hard American interests,” as Mitch McConnell put it last year when discussing help for Ukraine. headtopics.com

What happened next may hold some lessons for the forthcoming battles over helping Kyiv, among other recipients. Tom Vilsack called me and had just seen Speaker Boehner and said, ‘Hey, I was just with the speaker, and you should know he’s quite unhappy,” Shah recalled this week. “Tom suggested I visit with the speaker.” At the meeting, an aide handed him a list of members to meet with. Thus began what Shah calls his apology tour.

“A mutual friend who cares about African development through his own faith introduced me to Jim Inhofe, who was the senator from Oklahoma,” Shah told me, referring to the conservative senator, who once famously brought a snowball onto the Senate floor in order to rebut climate change. “Senator Inhofe and I met many times. We’d talk together about our values and prayed together. headtopics.com

I recount the story of Shah’s political bridge-building not because it represents another success on the CV of a guy who has enjoyed many of them (and has now written an advice book based on them).

Donald Trump's financial statements were key to getting loans, ex-bank official tells fraud trialDonald Trump obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in loans using financial statements that a court has since deemed fraudulent, a retired bank official has testified at the former president's New York civil fraud trial.

