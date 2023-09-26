Maya Benberry warns Taylor Swift about her ‘cheater’ ex Travis Kelce

Maya Benberry won the two-time Super Bowl champ’s 2016 reality dating show “Catching Kelce.” over the weekend, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry, is warning his new “Lover” about his cheating ways.

“Once a cheater always a cheater,” Benberry told the Daily Mail on Tuesday afterat Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart,” Benberry, a life coach and marketing and brand consultant, said of the 12-time Grammy-winning pop star.

“I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her,” she concluded.

Maya Benberry won Kelce’s dating show “Catching Kelce” in 2016.Benberry is a 31-year-old Kentucky native“Catching Kelce”She previously accused the two-time Super Bowl champ of cheating on her with sports broadcaster and model Kayla Nicole in a series of since-deleted tweets, writing in one, “When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…”