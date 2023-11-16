May December: A Wildly Intoxicating Film by Todd Haynes

From its very first shot Todd Haynes’ May December announces itself as a wildly intoxicating, intentionally strident provocation. Close-up images of Monarch butterflies and their surrounding manicured flower gardens are scored by the theme from Joseph Losey’s 1971 film The Go-Between. The archly dramatic music lends a discomfiting feeling to the scenes of domesticity (a cookout for friends and family in Savannah, Georgia) that soon follow.

Such a jarring juxtaposition, best encapsulated by said music leading into a character complaining about not having enough hot dogs, sets up a film that wants to suture the lurid and the mundane, creating in the process a masterful meditation on performance and predation. Georgie and Joe (Julianne Moore and Charles Melton) have lived in Savannah their entire lives. On this particular day, they are hosting a friendly get-together where their two youngest kids (twins soon to be high school graduates), as well as their friends and neighbors can all enjoy some of those aforementioned hot dogs, not to mention one of Gracie’s famed cake

