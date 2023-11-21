Maximize Relaxation with L-Shaped Sofas

Bringing one of the best L-shaped sofas–otherwise known as sectionals–into your home is a surefire way to maximize relaxation. While traditional comfortable couches are also a great investment, L-shaped sofas include a longer chaise seat that makes it easy to recline and watch a movie. Sectionals also offer other benefits—space above all.

'A corner sectional maximizes seating room for guests and family alike, inviting everyone to the best seat in the house,' says Heather Goerzen, design director at Havenly. 'And for some spaces, sectionals are quite simply the best configuration to optimize your layout.' Styling your living room around a sectional might seem more complex than with a classic luxury sofa, but in reality, a few strategically placed items can make all the difference. 'I have two go-to looks for styling corner sectionals,' Goerzen adds. 'The first, paired with two matching chairs off to one side. Anchored with a rug and a coffee table, this really grounds a seating area and maximizes seating. The second is to add a more statement chair in the opposite corne





