Maxey scores 37, 76ers beat Heat 109-105

Tyrese Maxey scored 37 points, Joel Embiid added 29, and the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat 109-105 on Thursday, tightening the playoff race in the Eastern Conference . Maxey fell one rebound short of a triple-double. He finished with 11 assists and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points for the Sixers, who closed within half a game of Miami in the battle for the seventh spot in the East.

Terry Rozier had 22 points and Jimmy Butler added 20 for Miami, which started the night in sixth place but dropped to seventh behind Indiana. Bam Adebayo had 14 points, Haywood Highsmith scored 12, Kevin Love finished with 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds off the bench, while Nikola Jovic added 11 points for Miami

