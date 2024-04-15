Max Verstappen Favored to Win Chinese Grand Prix

Of all the things Max Verstappen has accomplished in his career, winning at Shanghai International Circuit isn't one of them. He is, however, a -450 betting favorite to change that at this week's Chinese Grand Prix . Formula 1 is returning to the Shanghai International Circuit for the first time since 2019 with Max Verstappen and Red Bull looking to build upon 2+ years of dominance.

The reigning Drivers' Champion has won three of four races to start the new season and is a heavy favorite in theThere's nothing to say about Max Verstappen's dominance that hasn't already been said. He's a DNF away from having four wins in four races this season, with those three victories coming by 12, 13, and 22 seconds. In the three noted Verstappen victories, Sergio Perez was the next driver across the finish line.

Those three runner-up finishes and a fifth-place finish in Australia have him second in the Drivers', just as he is on this week's odds board.Despite not having any victories in 2024 and being the wrong Ferrari to win in Australia, Leclerc has finished fourth or better in all four races this season. Among those results is a runner-up behind Sainz in Melbourne and a third-place finish at Jeddah. He's third in the standings as a result. The most popular way to bet on Formula 1 odds is by simply picking the winner of a particular race. Other popular F1 betting options include which car/constructor will win and whether or not a particular race car driver will end up on the podium with a Top-3 finish.

Max Verstappen Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai International Circuit Formula 1 Dominance Favorite Victory Drivers' Standings

