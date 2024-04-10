Max Space Unveils Plans for Expandable Habitats to Aid Human Expansion into Space

Max Space unveiled plans for expandable habitats that could provide as much internal volume as a sports stadium, aiming to help humanity expand into space. The company believes that unless space becomes more affordable and larger, our future in space will be limited.

Expandable habitats offer more volume compared to traditional module designs and are significantly cheaper. Max Space aims to make space more accessible for human colonization.

Max Space Expandable Habitats Space Colonization Space Exploration Affordable Space

