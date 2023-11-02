Max Scherzer still soaks in World Series win after injuries, limited contribution

The three-time Cy Young award winner and former Mets pitcher was savoring every moment of the Rangers’ first World Series title on Wednesday, even as he was quick to admit he didn’t contribute as much as he would have liked.
It was certainly a different feel for Scherzer than in 2019, when he won a World Series title with the Nationals as the staff ace. Ex-Met Travis Jankowski becomes unlikely Rangers World Series hero“Obviously I would love to pitch more, but my body didn’t let me,” Scherzer said. “It takes everybody to be able to win one of these championships and for me I am just looking at this one as we won this together.
Scherzer, who went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts for the Rangers, exercised his player option for next season worth $43.3 million as part of his agreement in waiving his no-trade clause with the Mets.The Rangers are also hopeful that former Mets ace Jacob deGrom will return late next summer from his Tommy John surgery rehab.
“You expect more good things,” Scherzer said. “But I’m not stupid. I’m not going to stand here and say we’re going to win this again, because there’s too many great teams in the league. I have been a part of great teams that don’t win it.Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York PostThe big question around the picks the Giants got for Leonard Williams
