Max Johnson throws 2 TD passes for Texas A&M in 34-22 win as Arkansas held to 174 total yards

Max Johnson threw for 210 yards with two touchdowns and had three second-half turnovers in his first start for Texas A&M this season as the Aggies beat Arkansas 34-22. Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) catches a touchdown pass in front of Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

(AP Photo/LM Otero)2 of 10Texas A&M running back Earnest Crownover (24) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)3 of 10Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14) runs against Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (27) and defensive back Jaheim Singletary (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)4 of 10Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes with blocking from offensive lineman Brady Latham (62) against Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)5 of 10Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) runs for a touchdown against Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.

Read more:

AP »

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas picks, predictions: Week 5 college football game odds, linesSEC football returns to Jerry World this weekend as a West Division rivalry renews from Arlington with Texas A&M and Arkansas squaring off in college football’s Week 5 action on Saturday. A&M took down Auburn in the SEC opener last weekend but at a cost, as quarterback Conner Weigman exited ...

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas by the numbersTexas A&M and Arkansas will square off in an SEC game at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

New $2 million Texas Roadhouse steakhouse to open in this new North Texas locationKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.

Texas Auto Show revs up for another run at State Fair of TexasEither way, the Texas Auto Show is again one of the featured attractions at the State Fair of Texas, which starts Friday. The auto show has been a staple of the fair since 1913.

Unitaid urges Johnson & Johnson to improve access to TB drug bedaquiline By ReutersUnitaid urges Johnson & Johnson to improve access to TB drug bedaquiline

New $2 million Texas Roadhouse to open in this North Texas town minutes from Fort WorthKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.