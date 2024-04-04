Mavericks to Face Hawks and Warriors in Crucial Games

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors in their upcoming games. After having their win streak snapped by the Warriors, the Mavericks need two more wins to stay in contention for a top-four seed .

The Hawks have already secured a play-in berth and have been performing well despite injuries. The Warriors are currently holding onto the last play-in spot in the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks Atlanta Hawks Golden State Warriors NBA Basketball Play-In Berth Top-Four Seed

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Win 2 tickets to Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks!Enter below for the chance to win 2 tickets to Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks! Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks Friday | Apr. 5, 2024 |...

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »

Hawks vs Mavericks Predictions, Picks, and Odds for Tonight’s NBA GameNBA predictions, picks, and odds for the Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks on 4-4. NBA best bets and same-game parlay analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Warriors overcome triple-double by Luka Doncic to beat Mavericks 104-100Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame Luka Doncic's 20th triple-double of the season to beat Dallas 104-100 on Tuesday night, snapping the Mavericks' seven-game winning streak.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Warriors Beat Mavericks with Strong DefenseAndrew Wiggins leads the Warriors to victory against the Mavericks, despite Luka Doncic's impressive triple-double performance.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Mavericks on a Seven-Game Win Streak as They Face WarriorsLuka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are on a seven-game win streak and are peaking at the right time as they face the Golden State Warriors. Doncic's 47-point performance in their recent victory serves as a reminder of his dominance. The Warriors are focused on securing the final play-in spot.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Warriors narrowly escape with win against MavericksThe Golden State Warriors narrowly escaped with a win against the Dallas Mavericks, thanks to a strong performance from Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Despite a poor shooting night from Stephen Curry, the Warriors managed to secure the victory.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »