Mavericks Beat Warriors to End Winning Streak

P.J. Washington 's tiebreaking layup with 4.5 seconds left led the Mavericks to a 108-106 victory over the Warriors , ending Golden State's six-game winning streak. Washington scored 32 points, his highest since joining Dallas, while Kyrie Irving added 26.

The win solidified the Mavericks' hold on fifth place in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry scored 28 points for the Warriors, who missed a chance to secure a playoff spot.

Mavericks Warriors Basketball NBA P.J. Washington Luka Doncic Stephen Curry

