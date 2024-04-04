Maurice Freeman Hired as Daleville High School Football Coach

Maurice Freeman has been hired as the new football coach and athletic director at Daleville High School . The Daleville Board of Education unanimously approved his hiring at a special meeting. Freeman, who previously coached at Brooks County High School in Quitman , Ga.

, is familiar with some staff members at Daleville City School system. He expressed his excitement about joining the team during the board meeting.

Maurice Freeman Daleville High School Football Coach Athletic Director Brooks County High School Quitman Georgia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dothaneagle / 🏆 337. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Freeman tabbed as next Daleville head football coachFreeman, a 30-year head coaching veteran, joins the Warhawks just a few days after stepping down from the same position with Brooks County High School in Georgia.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

A charter school could rise in the former Hallahan High School building in Center CityHallahan was the first all-girls Catholic high school, founded in 1911 by Mary Hallahan McMichan.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

School Board votes in favor of closing Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High SchoolChoosing to not close any other schools at this time, the school board voted in favor of closing Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High School.

Source: KXDF News 13 - 🏆 266. / 63 Read more »

Lake Travis school board to discuss potential ban of two high school library booksLake Travis ISD’s school board is meeting Wednesday to discuss potentially banning two books from the high school library.The

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Novato: High school senior Nerf gun challenge leads to middle school lockdownNovato Police Department officers responded to a report of a teenager with a handgun hiding in a bush in front of Sinaloa Middle School on Friday, but upon investigation found the handgun was a Ner…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Berlin High School and Middle School Damaged in StormOlentangy Local School District officials confirmed damage to Berlin High School and Berlin Middle School. Seven schools across the district were without power, leading the district to cancel classes Friday. Nearby in Berlin Twp., longtime neighbors saw their homes and farms damaged. Delaware County officials confirmed there were no injuries in the storms, which downed trees, and power line towers, and caused significant damage due to hail and wind.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »