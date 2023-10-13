Maui Lahaina wildfire 911 calls

The 911 audio adds another layer to what is known about the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, illustrating some of the chaos and fear that residents and their loved ones

. Maui County released the first batch of audio spanning a two-hour period that covers the time the fire was spreading through the town.

Thieves Ram Through Gate Stealing 1500 TRX, Charger, And Porsche 911 GT3 RS From CT DealerA group of car-nappers made off with three fancy rides and one boring one, which they used as a makeshift battering ram to breach the South Windsor dealership

In Lahaina, Photographers Look to the Future After Devastating FiresPhotographers on Maui struggle to return to normal after unimaginable losses in the wake of this summers wildfires.

Pop-up homes to create new village for displaced Maui wildfire victimsA nonprofit is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in Maui by providing pop-up housing.

Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoaxOn July 13, Russell called 911 and reported she saw a toddler walking along the side of I-459 in Alabama.