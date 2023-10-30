Matthew Perry Was 'Very Nice' at Diner Where He Was Spotted with Friend Days Before His Death: Source

The late 'Friends' actor, who died unexpectedly on Saturday, stepped out with a pal at The Apple Pan in Los Angeles on Oct. 21Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.Saturday in an apparent drowning — was photographed in public for the last time on Oct. 21 at The Apple Pan, which he left with a beverage in hand.

Adds the source of Perry’s low-key demeanor: “It was a busy day, but people weren’t really looking at him.” "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."reporting that first responders had been called to the home for cardiac arrest but that no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play was suspected.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson later told PEOPLE that officers responded to a call at Perry’s address regarding the death of a male in his 50s, though authorities would not confirm the identity of the deceased.“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” Warner Bros. TV, which produced Friends, said in a statement. headtopics.com

“Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many," the statement continued. "This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Mattman" is a name he'd used in recent days while posting on social media, often including references and imagery related to Batman., which was on hold due to the strike, and had recently moved into his new home after renovating it. headtopics.com

