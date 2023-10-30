Matthew Perry was 'doing really well' before tragic death, pickleball coach says

Hank Azaria says ‘caring’ Matthew Perry helped get him sober: He brought me to first AA meetingOutrage as ex-SNL writer mocks Matthew Perry’s death: ‘I do love it when junkies die’Matthew Perry was playing pickleball shortly before his tragic and shocking death at age 54 on Saturday, and now his pickleball coach has broken his silence.

“And he was doing an awesome job,” Manasse, said. “He loved it. He came out five times a week, would always talk about it. got so much better, always made everyone laugh. He was competitive, just a genuine, good guy — caring for everybody. Pickleball was his outlet. He really looked forward to it. He was a competitive guy, not in a bad way at all…When he hit an unbelievable shot, he would tell you about it for days.

Perry’s cause of death has not yet been made public, but he played pickleball hours before his reported drowning in a hot tub. According to TMZ, no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play is suspected, but prescription drugs were found in his home. headtopics.com

Manasse said that Perry was “doing really well” before his death, and was also using the sport to try to help other people who were staying at the “He had so much that he was doing with his rehab facility and trying to get people clean,” Manasse said. “He would bring them to teach them pickleball. He was just always trying to help people.”That includes Manasse, who was trying to build his reputation as the go-to pickleball coach, as the game grew in popularity in Hollywood.

Perry was supportive of his ambitions, and told him, “Whatever you need. Anything you need, I’m there for you,” said Manasse.“That was just the kind of guy he was. We went to dinner together. I was over at his place for the Super Bowl. He cared about other people. He was a really good person. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: nypost »

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at 54This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at age 54Perry, who won an Emmy nod and enormous fame for his starring role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, was found dead at his Los Angeles home, multiple outlets reported. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Chandler Was the Linchpin of 'Friends'Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing is one of the most iconic characters of modern television, and his impact on Friends cannot be overstated. Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dies at 54The actor shot to fame as Chandler Bing on the popular ’90s sitcom Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry: Hollywood reacts to death of 'Friends' star'What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. ' Read more ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry once said it 'wouldn't surprise anybody' if he diedMatthew Perry, star of the hit show 'Friends,' died after an apparent drowning, according to FOX News. Read more ⮕