Matthew Perry's Residual Payments from "Friends" Could Become Part of His Estate

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom "Friends," was reportedly earning up to $20 million a year in syndication income. A foundation called the Matthew Perry Foundation has been established in his name, which is a donor-advised fund sponsored by the National Philanthropic Trust. The distribution rights of the show have not been verified or commented on by Perry or his representatives

. In the event of his passing, the residual payments from "Friends" would become part of his estate. According to California laws, there are three possibilities for the inheritance of Perry's residuals. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists allows members to list beneficiaries for residual payments upon death

